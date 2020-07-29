The police on Wednesday arraigned a photographer, Ayodeji Festus, 28, in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT for allegedly defrauding woman of N1.7 million.

Festus, a photographer, who lives at D32 Ipetumodu Town, Osun State, is charged with criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating and obtaining under false pretense.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendant in company of Adebayo Grace, Adebayo Ibrahim and Wale Adeniyi, currently at large, allegedly committed the offence on May 21, 2020.

Yakubu told the court that the defendant and others conspired and deceived Joy Okafor of Kotangora Estate, Gwagwalada, Abuja into believing that they worked with the Nigeria Customs Service and were auctioning cars.

The prosecutor said the complainant paid N1.7 million into the defendant’s accounts in three banks with two different names.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 312, 322, 115 and 179 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two reasonable sureties in like sum.

Shafa adjourned the case until September 2 for hearing.