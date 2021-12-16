Photographer docked over alleged theft of air conditioner

A photographer, John Mamuwa, who allegedly stole an air conditioner from the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, on Thursday, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is charged with stealing, but pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecutor, Insp. Edet Ekpo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 13, at 11.00p.m.

He said that the defendant, who works as a photographer in the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education Campus in Ijanikin, stole the air conditioner, property of UBA, located within the college compound..

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant was eventually apprehended by security men and handed over to the police.

The offence, Ekpo said, contravened the provision of section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The Magistrate, Ademola Adesanya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum

He thereafter adjourned the case until Jan. 11, 2022 for mention.