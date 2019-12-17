While the rumour of his death flew around on Sunday, former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, was busy hosing a former President of the Senate, Dr. David Mark.

The social media had been awash on Sunday with news of Babangida’s death.

It was not the first time such rumours about the gap toothed General, popularly known as Maradona, will spread.

However, as the rumour mill went to work on Sunday, the spokesman of Babangida, Kassim Afegbua, told The Eagle Online that the General was hale and hearty.

But while the rumour was on, Babangida was hosting Mark in his Minna, Niger State residence.