A United States of America State Department Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, met with President Tinubu on Thursday in Paris, France.
The meeting centred around regional security, including working together with partners to build a durable peace in Eastern DRC.
- Pastor divorces after 30 years over sexual denial, alleged poisoning
- Ugbede @70: Turning Siberia to Moscow
- Ife indigenes seek justice for family of APC Director killed by kidnappers
- Photo: US Senior Advisor meets President Tinubu in France
- One dies in Third Mainland Bridge lone accident
Apart from the issue around the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, President Tinubu and Boulos also discussed expanding opportunities for economic cooperation throughout Africa.