Close Menu
Trending
News

Photo: US Senior Advisor meets President Tinubu in France

The Eagle OnlineBy No Comments

A United States of America State Department Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, met with President Tinubu on Thursday in Paris, France.

The meeting centred around regional security, including working together with partners to build a durable peace in Eastern DRC.

Apart from the issue around the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, President Tinubu and Boulos also discussed expanding opportunities for economic cooperation throughout Africa.

Post Views: 3

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts