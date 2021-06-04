The photograph of a 300-level Agricultural Science Department of the University of Ilorin, Olajide Omowumi Blessing, who was allegedly raped to death, has emerged.

The deceased, who hails from Oke-Opin in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, was said to have been raped to death in her Tanke, Ilorin home on Tuesday.

The deceased was said to be staying with her elder sister at Tanke area before her death.

The death of Blessing, which had since been confirmed by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, has thrown the university community into confusion.

This was because of the inscription placed on her body by her killers: “Unilorin doesn’t forgive.”

The fear has been that Blessing was killed by cult members who were out on a revenge mission.