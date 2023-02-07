Photo of pretty Lagos DPO sets social media abuzz

A photograph of the Divisional Police Officer of the Victoria Island Divisional Police Headquarters under the Lagos State Police Command, Taiwo Adewunmi Oyewale, has set the social media abuzz.

The photograph, by a Twitter user, simply said: See who will arrest you if you commit a crime in Victoria Island.

Oyewale, a Chief Superintendent of Police, who had before she was moved to Victoria Island Divisional Headquarters with office at the Bar Beach area, served as the DPO for Area ‘F’ in Ikeja, Lagos State, comes highly recommended by her colleagues and the public.

For instance, prominent Nollywood actor, Kate Henshaw, had praised her without stating the exact reason for it.

Henshaw, the spokesperson of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, wrote on her Twitter handle: “Thank you CSP Taiwo Oyewale.

“Thank you for caring.

“It’s refreshing to see

“God bless you.”

As the DPO of Area ‘F’ in Ikeja, another Twitter user said she got rid of drug addicts and sellers “in effort to return Ikeja to a more peaceful place to stay”.

More recently, she received praise for her handling of detainees under her as the DPO in charge of Bar Beach.

This is considering the fact that over the years, detainees had the inhumane torture, abuse and deprivation of basic needs they are subjected to.

This was why the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, praised her commendable strides while retweeting a post made by a justice watch organisation, Citizens Gavel.

Hundeyin tweeted: “We will continue to do better.

“We are all proud of CSP Taiwo Oyewale, DPO Victoria Island Diviison, for her commendable strides.”

According to Citizens Gavel, the organisation in collaboration with the Nigeria Bar Association, Legal Aid Council and other sister organisations paid an unscheduled visit to the Bar Beach Police Station, Victoria Island Division.

In the course of the visitation and interview with the suspects detained at the Police Station, they observed that the officers complied with section 34 (1)(a) of the CFRN 1999 (as amended) as suspects confirmed to them that they were neither tortured nor subjected to inhumane or degrading treatment.

It was learnt that relatives of suspects were also notified and legal representatives were provided.

Suspects were also allowed to speak with their relatives or other persons of choice in compliance with section 35(2)(a) of the Police Act, 2020.

The post stated that the organisation obtained the promise of the police that the suspects would be granted administrative bail before the expiration of 24 hours in compliance with section 35 of the CFRN 1999 (as amended).

The organisation gave kudos to the good officers at the Bar Beach Police station,Victoria Island Division and implored them to keep up the great work.