Photo of Lagos Labour Party deputy governorship candidate smoking shisha surfaces



An old photograph of the Labour Party deputy governorship candidate for the March 18, 2023 election in Lagos State, Princess Islamiyat Oyefusi, has surfaced.

The photograph, which has since gone viral, was released by controversial social media user, Kemi Olunloyo.

However, Nigerians have come to the defence of Oyefusi.

Olunloyo shared a photo of the politician smoking shisha, calling to question her leadership capacity.

She captioned the photo: “Deputy Governorship candidate in Lagos State.”

Many took to her comment section to defend Princess Oyefusi, saying one’s past doesn’t make them unfit for leadership roles.

Stay with 1k wrote: “I don’t know who this is but Obama smoked marijuana in his past.”

Adeoluwa Olamide wrote: “If you’re without blemish, cast the first stone.”

Amadklassichic wrote: “It’s very glaring u are an anti-LP. Keep showcasing how shallow ur mind is with all these antagonist behaviours. Shame!”

Ikwuaja Lynn Amala said: “In my opinion there is nothing wrong with shisha. Moreover that must have been years back and not recently. LP from too to bottom. Period, this will definitely not stop people from making their decisions.”

Teeboss said: “Not a fan of LP even Obama smoked Marijuana in his part life. Someone’s social behavior has nothing to do with their governance skills”

Meanwhile, Oyefusi has not reacted to the photograph as at the time of this report.