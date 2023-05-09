Photo of Ekweremadu, Prince Charles receives fresh attention on social media + Photo

A photograph of a former Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, and now King of London, Prince Charles, has received fresh attention on the social media.

The photograph was shared across several social media platforms in the early hours of Tuesday with a comment.

The comment read: “Na only God know how LIFE evolves. See picture of King Charles III & Sen. Ekweremadu some time ago. One is now King of England while the other is now Prisoner in UK. Nobody knows tomorrow, jaré.”

The photograph resurfaced less than a week after Ekweremadu; his wife, Beatrice; and their family Doctor, Dr. Obinna Obeta, were jailed in the United Kingdom under the Modern Slavery Act.

It also came two days after Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, was crowned as the King of London and now known as King Charles III.

The photograph, taken when the then visiting Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Camilla, visited Nigeria and were hosted to a reception by the British High Commission in Abuja.

Sharing the pictures on November 8, 2018 on his Twitter handle, Ekweremadu, then the former Deputy President of the Senate, wrote: “I attended the reception organised by the British High Commission for Their Royal Highnesses, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in Abuja. With me is HRH, Prince Charles.”

Several commentators have reacted to the photograph, including on Ekweremadu’s Twitter handle.

Here are a few on his Twitter handle:

Chinyere Obi-Obasi, @chinyeresworld: “This world.”

S T A C O, @Staco_Lord: “Chai sorry oo

The God Particle, @wollyp1: “Hmm.”

Dayọ̀ David Ògúnrẹ̀mí, @arcdayo77: “Of kings and criminals…”

Ogechukwu Francis “The King” Ekunie, @OgechukwuThe: “You’re in prison in his country now.”

Ade Ebimomi, @AEbimomi: “And he gets to go jail and spend the next 9 years of his life in a UK prison, the same week the same Prince Charles formally became the King, the owner and custodian of UK prisons. What an irony of life.”

Francis L, @FrankyStarrz: “This is a king. He is with a Nigerian man just jailed for 9 years. Convicted of modern slavery/trafficking/organ harvesting. Weirdos. Af!!!”

nwanwa, @Solomon94130298: “Where is the HRH to help you today, u have been used.”

Meanwhile, A Constitutional Lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, has written King Charles III pleading for a Prerogative of Mercy for Ekweremadu, Beatrice and Obeta.

Ajulo made the plea in a letter to King Charles III and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

He wrote: “Your Majesty, though invigorated by your coronation I witnessed the same with mixed emotions.

“Ekweremadu and his wife have been convicted and sentenced accordingly and I plead that you graciously and mercifully invoke the Royal Prerogative of Mercy in favour of the couple.”

He said their action was a “desperate” move by parents in their quest to save the life of their daughter, Sonia.

Ajulo said the lady in question was in dire need of a kidney transplant but, unfortunately, her parents and their doctor went about the mission in the most unsavoury of ways.

He explained that Ekweremadu may have chosen to not publicly advertise for a kidney donor to avoid swindlers who could take undue advantage of his daughter’s ailment.