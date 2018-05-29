Pic.2. Open Gracing: Cows grazing openly on the lawn at Stadium Bus Stop, on Funsho William Avenue, Surulere, in Lagos on Tuesday (29/5/18). 02837/29/5/2018/Wasiu Zubair/BJO/NANFeaturedNewsPhotos Photo of cows grazing openly during the day in Surulere, Lagos By The Eagle Online On May 29, 2018 Share Related Stories FRSC marks Children’s Day in Lagos May 29, 2018 Security of lives, property my biggest achievement in three… May 29, 2018 ABCON chief commends FG on Naira stability May 29, 2018Cows grazing openly on the lawn at Stadium Bus Stop on Funsho William Avenue, Surulere in Lagos on Tuesday.Photo: Wasiu Zubair/NAN. CowsFunsho WilliamsLagos StateSurulereWasiu Zubair Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedinWhatsAppPinterestEmail