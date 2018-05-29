Pic.2. Open Gracing: Cows grazing openly on the lawn at Stadium Bus Stop, on Funsho William Avenue, Surulere, in Lagos on Tuesday (29/5/18). 02837/29/5/2018/Wasiu Zubair/BJO/NAN
Photo of cows grazing openly during the day in Surulere, Lagos

By The Eagle Online
