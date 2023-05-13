Photo: NPA MD wins 2022 Champion Newspapers Maritime Icon of the Year Award

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, has emerged as the 2022 Champion Newspapers Maritime Icon of the Year.

The award was bestowed on Bello-Koko at a colourful ceremony attended by several dignitaries over the weekend.

According to the organisers, the award was in recognition of his fast track of the approval processes leading to the operationalisation of Nigeria’s first deep seaport, unprecedented revenue generation and remittances to consolidated revenue fund, port infrastructure renewal milestone steps towards the deployment of the Port Community System to lay the groundwork for the National Single Window that is necessary to tackle the challenge of duplicity of functions and attendant delays in the Ports and facilitation of the renewed export orientation of the Federal Government and efforts towards increased utilisation of ports in the eastern region.

—