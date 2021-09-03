Photo: Niger Police gun down bandits’ chief informant Buba Baromi

The operatives of the Police anti-banditry team in Niger State have gunned down a notorious bandits’ informant, Buba Baromi.

Baromi was killed at his hideouts in Damba Forest, in the state.

PRNigeria gathered that local hunters led the Police to the hideouts of Baromi where he was recuperating from a gunshot wound, he had sustained in previous encounters with security personnel.

An intelligence officer involved in the operation told PRNigeria that Baromi was not only an informant but also led bandits to targets of attacks and kidnapping.

“Shehu Buba Baromi was notorious in providing information to bandits, as well as leading them to targets of attacks, abductions and cattle rustling.

“In the middle of August 2021, he led bandits to rustle cattle and launch attacks on villages at Dogon Fadama, where innocent lives were also lost.

“It was in one of the encounters with policemen that he sustained a bullet wound and escaped to Damba Forest, where he was being treated.

“However, the police on Tuesday, stormed the forest and engaged the bandits protecting him, and gunned him down.

“His corpse has been deposited in the hospital so that his victims and those who knew his notoriety would be satisfied with his death,” he said.