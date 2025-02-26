Photo news: Tinubu attends APC NEC meeting

From L-R: Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima and former national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande during the APC National Executive Council meeting held at the party secretariat Abuja on Wednesday.

From L-R: Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubril Barau; Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima during the APC National Executive Council meeting held at the party secretariat Abuja on Wednesday.

From L-R: Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru during the APC National Executive Council meeting held at the party secretariat Abuja on Wednesday.

From L-R: Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima during the APC National Executive Council meeting held at the party secretariat Abuja on Wednesday.

From L-R: Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima and others during the APC National Executive Council meeting held at the party secretariat Abuja on Wednesday.

Post Views: 4