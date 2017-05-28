LATEST NEWS:
11. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 11, 20172min0

Related Articles

BusinessEconomyFeatured

SERAP asks Court to order FG, Fashola to provide free pre-paid meters to all Nigerians  

Crime

Policeman shoots wife, maid, kills self in Nasarawa

BusinessEconomyFeatured

Arik Air shareholders in talks with foreign investor to offset debts

Crime

VSF spends N60m on treatment of Boko Haram victims in Borno

CrimeNews

Why I collect ransom in dollars, mix drug business with kidnapping – Evans

CrimeFeatured

Read Evans’ lavish lifestyle, his real names

Crime

Police say London attackers wore fake explosive belt

Crime

Photo News: See Billionaire kidnapper, his gang members, houses, weapons

2017-06-10-PHOTO-00000449-1-e1497105679932.jpg
Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, was paraded alongside members of his gang, including a lady

Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, was on Sunday paraded by the police at the headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command.

Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, was paraded alongside members of his gang, including a lady.

So also did the police provide the photographs of the two houses owned by thee kidnap kingpin in one of Lagos State highbrow estates, Magodo Estate.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousNadal reclaims French Open throne with brutal defeat of Wawrinka

nextSolanke wins Under-20 World Cup Golden Ball

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

SERAP asks Court to order FG, Fashola to provide free pre-paid meters to all Nigerians  

Photo News: See Billionaire kidnapper, his gang members, houses, weapons

Arik Air shareholders in talks with foreign investor to offset debts

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements