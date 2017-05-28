Photo News: See Billionaire kidnapper, his gang members, houses, weapons

Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, was on Sunday paraded by the police at the headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command.

Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, was paraded alongside members of his gang, including a lady.

So also did the police provide the photographs of the two houses owned by thee kidnap kingpin in one of Lagos State highbrow estates, Magodo Estate.

