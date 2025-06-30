Photo news: President Tinubu’s addresses special joint sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia

Captions

Photo 1: President Bola Tinubu addressing a special joint sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at Sandals Grande, Gros Islet. Monday, June 30, 2025.

Photo 2: President Bola Tinubu with the President of the Senate of Saint Lucia, Alvina Reynolds (to his left), and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Claudius Francis (right), during a special joint sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly at Sandals Grande, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, where he addressed the assembly. Monday, June 30, 2025.

Photos 3 & 4: President Bola Tinubu with leaders of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) following his address to the special joint sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at Sandals Grande, Gros Islet. Monday, June 30, 2025.

Also Read:

Photo 5:

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, at the special joint sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at Sandals Grande, Gros Islet. Monday, June 30, 2025.

Post Views: 19