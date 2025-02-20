PHOTO NEWS: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @ the launch of IBB book titled “A Journey in Service” held in Abuja on Thursday

From left: Former President Goodluck Jonathan; Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon; Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the IBB book launch title “A Journey in Service” held in Abuja on Thursday.



From left: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Former Sierra Leone President, Julius Maada Wonie Bio; Former President Goodluck Jonathan; Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon; Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida and Former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar during the Book launch of IBB title “A Journey in Service” held in Abuja on Thursday.



From left: Former President Goodluck Jonathan; Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida and Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the IBB book launch title “A Journey in Service” held in Abuja on Thursday.

From left: Former President Goodluck Jonathan; Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida and Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the IBB book launch title “A Journey in Service” held in Abuja on Thursday.

From left: Former President Goodluck Jonathan; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Former Sierra Leone President, Julius Maada Wonie Bio; Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon during the Book launch of IBB title “A Journey in Service” held in Abuja on Thursday.

From left: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba; Former Head ofState, Ibrahim Babangida and Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the IBB book launch title “A Journey in Service” held in Abuja on Thursday.

From left: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida and Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the IBB book launch title “A Journey in Service” held in Abuja on Thursday.











Post Views: 3