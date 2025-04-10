Photo news: Nigerian governors at France Business Forum, Paris

L-R: Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde; Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani; Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; France Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot; Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris and Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the France Business Forum in Paris on Wednesday
Trending
- Alleged N33.8bn fraud: My only dealings with Mustapha was on Kado property–Ex-minister
- Suit seeking to sack Rivers’ sole administrator suffers setback
- Sanwo-Olu congratulates Marwa, Pedro on LASU’s doctorate awards
- Uromi Killings: FG, Edo set up fact-finding committee
- Ward delineation: Ijaws of Warri federal constituency stage solidarity protest at INEC headquarters
- Price Hike: Lawyer withdraws suit against MultiChoice
- Twin brothers shine at UI, graduate best in department, faculty with same CGPA
- Police rescue 17 kidnapped victims, recover 21 rifles, eliminate robbers in Kaduna