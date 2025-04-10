Photo news: Nigerian governors at France Business Forum, Paris

L-R: Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde; Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani; Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; France Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot; Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris and Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the France Business Forum in Paris on Wednesday

Post Views: 30