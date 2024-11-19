Trending
Photo news: G20 leaders at Museum of Modern Art, Rio-de-Janeiro, Brazil

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with other leaders in the official group photograph of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty during the G20 Leaders Summit,  at Museum of Modern Art, Rio-de-Janeiro, Brazil.
November 19, 2024

