Photo News: Aregbesola, Gani Adams, others honor Semiu Okanlawon @ 50

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (Middle); his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola (left); former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Ismail Adewusi (2nd left); Celebrant and Special Adviser to the Governor, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon; and his wife, Ronke, during his 50th birthday anniversary of Okanlawon at River Side Resort, Iwo, Osun State on October 22, 2017.

The Governor Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (Middle); his Special Adviser, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon; and his wife, Ronke.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (Middle); Semiu Okanlawon; Ronke Okanlawon (right); and Hon. Ayo Omidiran, representing Ayedade/Isokan and Irewole Federal Constituency.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (2nd right); his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola (left); the Are Onakakanfo Designate, Otunba Gani Adams (2nd left); former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Ismail Adewusi (right); Celebrant and Special Adviser to the Governor, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon; and Ronke Okanlawon.

Semiu Okanlawon and his wife, Ronke.