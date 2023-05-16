Photo: Guinness Book of Record certifies Hilda Baci longest cooking chef

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci has been certified by the Guinness Book of Record as the world’s longest cooking chef.

Bassey achieved the feat on Monday evening as she hit 100 hours of cooking non stop.

Supporters at the cook-a-thon competition, taking place at the Amore Gardens, Lekki, shared videos of themselves cheering the young chef as well as celebrating her for achieving the milestone.

Hilda was initially scheduled to stop at 4 pm culminating in her former 96-hour target surpassing the current Guinness World Record holder for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

The Lagos-based chef began the competition on Thursday after she turned on her cooker at 4 pm and surpassed the current world record holder on Monday morning.

Now certified after the 100th hour, she has displaced the current world record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who achieved the feat in 2019 with 87 hours 45 minutes record uninterrupted cooking.