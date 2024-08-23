L-R: Boeing’s Field Service Representative, Kingsley Jarvis; Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Chris Najomo; and Boeing’s Director, Global Safety and Regulatory Affairs Middle East and Africa Chief Aerospace Safety Office, Kayode Ariwodola, during a meeting with Najomo in Abuja on Thursday.
Also Read:
- Photo: Boeing in meeting with NCAA
- Another protest coming, petrol will be sold for N1,300 – Primate Ayodele
- Premier League Week 2: Arsenal, Man U in tough tests
- EFCC harps on transparency at meeting with NDDC
- Manana completes trilogy with evocative new album, Spotify documentary