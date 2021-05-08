Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued 22 teenage girls who were lured away from their homes in Akwa Ibom State to Ogun State for prostitution.

According to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the rescue operation was carried out on Friday.



Oyeyemi said in the operation coordinated by the Area Commander, Ota, Assistant Commissioner of Police Muhideen Obe, the police team, upon credible intelligence received that minors were being recruited from other states and used as commercial sex workers at KOLAB Hotel in Itele ota, stormed the said hotel at about 8pm, where the 22 teenagers, whose ages are between 10 and 14, were rescued.

On interrogation, the girls narrated how they were lured from their respective villages in Akwa Ibom State to come to Ogun State with the promise to employ them as sales girls in restaurants and supermarkets, only for them to get to Lagos State and transferred to a brothel in Ogun State as commercial sex workers.

They narrated further that they were deprived of using phone or any communication devices, therefore making it impossible for them to reach out to their parents or relations.

The manager of the hotel, Isaac Ogbaji, 33, and 10 other male suspects were also arrested during the operation.

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered that the family support unit of the Area Command in Ota should take over the investigation of the case, identify the recruiting cartel and bring them to justice as soon as possible.