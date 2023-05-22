Photo as Penpushing holds symposium on World Communications Day

Penpushing, a media outfit based in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Sunday marked the World Communications Day with a symposium.

The World Communications Day, marked annually now, was established by Pope Paul VI in 1967 as an annual celebration.

It encourages reflection on the opportunities and challenges that the modern means of social communication, that is the press, motions pictures, radio, television and internet, afford the Church to communicate the gospel message.

Photograph from Left to Right shows: the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council, Adeleye Ajayi; Head of the International Press Centre, Lanre Arogundade; a former Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Niran Malaolu; former Commissioner for Information and Value Reorientation in Osun State, Funke Egbemode; and Publisher of Penpushing, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, at the event.