The Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, David Olusegun Odunmbaku, has met with members of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board in his office.

The LCDA Chairman and members of the Board of the LSCPWB discussed the forthcoming pilgrimage.

The Pilgrims Board during the courtesy visit on Monday felicitated with Odunmbaku and prayed for the success of his administration.