The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has received on visit of the National Governing Board of National Youth Service Corps.

The Sultan of Sokoto received the National Governing Board members of the NYSC in his palace in Sokoto on Monday.

L-R: Alhaji Yusuf Nalado, Major General Benj Sawyerr, Hajia Binta Mu’azu, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar (Chairman), Prince Kunle Oyewumi and Sani Aluyi.