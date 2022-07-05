Subscribe
Photo as NNPC management visits the Shell stand at exhibition

L-R; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote; Chief Financial Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Umar Isa Ajiya; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, Elohor Aiboni; Group Executive Director, Gas and Power of NNPC, AbdulKabir Ahmed; Group General Manager, Frontier Exploration Services of NNPC, Abdullahi Bomai; and Energy Transition Business Opportunity Manager for Shell Companies in Nigeria, Johnbosco Uche, at the Shell stand during the opening session of the 2022 edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition in Abuja on Monday.
