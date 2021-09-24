Photo as new NNPC spokesman takes over Former Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru (R), handing over officially to his successor, Mallam Garba-Deen Muhammad, at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Thursday.
