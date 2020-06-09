The Ogun State Governor, Dr. Dapo Abiodun, and his wife, Bamidele, have led a protest against the increasing cases of rape and gender-based violence in the country.

The protest kicked off from the Governor’s Office on Monday.

The First Couple were joined by activists and top government officials in the protest in Abeokuta, the state capital.

There have been increasing cases of rape in the country, especially since the lockdown imposed on the country as a result of the Coronavirus Disease.

More worrisome is that some of the victims were killed in the process.