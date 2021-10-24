Photo as Gov. Buni leads APC delegation to Tinubu’s home

Subscribe
The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, at the weekend led a high-powered delegation to visit the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his Bourdillion Road, Ikoyi, Lagos home.

Front Row: (L-R) Alhaji Bashir Machina; Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf; Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Alhaji Muhammadu Gadaka; and Mallam Yakubu Ajaka.

Back Row (L-R): Hon. Tijjani Zanna Zakariya, Hon. Suleiman Damagum and Hon. Musa Mustapha.

