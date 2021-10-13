Photo as Fayose visits Tinubu, responds to critics

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has paid a visit to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fayose, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, visited the APC chieftain in his Ikoyi, Lagos State home.

Fayose said his visit was primarily to wish Tinubu, who had a surgery on his leg, a quick recovery.

He lambasted those reading meanings into his visit.

He wrote on social media: “Today, I was at Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos to wish Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu a quick recovery.

“Health issues know no political party and in this part of the world, we seldom celebrate people when they are alive.

“Rather, we like to sign condolence registers. To me, that is not the best way to live.

“Most importantly, politics should be about love for each other.

“Therefore, like other leaders in Nigeria, I wish Asiwaju sound and robust health.

“And to those negative political analysts, this visit notwithstanding, I remain an unrepentant PDP leader and key stakeholder.”