Photo as Edward Adigwe features in theatrical recording

Edward Adigwe has several appellations and roles in the literary world.
But little do many know that Edward Adigwe is also a theatrical performer and a voice over artist on folktale songs.
The multitalented playwright is also a stage play director.
A photograph has emerged of Adigwe at the Lawson Studios in Ikeja area of Lagos State during a voice over recording of his folk literature: “Me le gbe,” a cultural adaptation of the bata dance drama, which is greatly enriched with undiluted cultural intuitions set for a stage play.