The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has paid a courtesy call on the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu.

The former Governor of Lagos State visited the former Governor of Abia State in his Abuja home on Saturday.

Kalu is also a member of the APC.

Both Tinubu and Kalu are businessmen with interests in various sectors.