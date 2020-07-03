The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday met with the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The meeting took place at Tinubu’s Ikoyi, Lagos State home.

The Committee was led to the meeting by its Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Male Buni.

Others at the meeting were the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello; Secretary of the Committee, Senator Akpan Udoedehe; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu.

The committee was inaugurated last week following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee.

Speaking with newsmen at the end of the meeting, Tinubu said it was a consultation to move the party forward following recent disagreements among some aggrieved members.

He said it was impossible for there to be no rancour in a political party.