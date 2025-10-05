Philosophical significance of Mullally’s appointment as first female Archbishop of Canterbury, by Olukayode Ajulo

In a momentous chapter etched into the annals of ecclesiastical history, the Church of England has appointed Sarah Mullally as its first female Archbishop of Canterbury. This landmark decision not only signals a transformative shift in the governance of Anglican Christianity across the globe but also represents a profound evolution within the very fabric of the British establishment.

The Archbishop of Canterbury occupies a distinguished station within this establishment, serving as the highest-ranking bishop and spiritual leader of the Church of England, the established church of the realm. Within the order of precedence, the Archbishop is ranked just beneath the Sovereign, that is the Crown, positioned above most other officials, including the Prime Minister and members of the cabinet, but always below the monarch.

To emphasise this hierarchy, in the established order of precedence, I observe:

1. The Sovereign (the reigning monarch)

2. Archbishop of Canterbury

3. Archbishop of York

4. Prime Minister

5. Other senior government officials and dignitaries.

This ranking underscores the historical significance of the Church of England and the vital role the Archbishop plays within the national context, serving as a beacon of moral and ethical leadership.

The occupant of this esteemed office is often regarded as the “first among equals” among bishops. As one of the Lords Spiritual, the Archbishop also holds a seat in the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the UK Parliament. This position bestows upon the Archbishop the capacity to influence legislation, particularly in matters of moral consequence. The Archbishop emerges not merely as a leader but as a voice of reason and compassion in public discourse.

The role is steeped in rich historical roots, tracing back to the early Christian church in England. The Archbishop’s responsibilities extend beyond spiritual oversight; they intertwine with the nation’s history and religious heritage, championing social justice issues such as poverty alleviation, climate change, and human rights, thereby shaping public policy and societal perspectives.

In summary, the Archbishop of Canterbury holds a vital and influential position within both the Church of England and the broader British establishment, serving as a leader, advisor, and advocate for moral and social issues. Since its inception, this role has wielded considerable influence over both religious and secular matters, acting as a pivotal point for moral discourse and social justice in the United Kingdom and beyond. As Archbishop, Mullally will navigate the complexities of a Communion divided by differing theological perspectives, yet her appointment heralds a potential renaissance for unity among diverse congregations.

As Proverbs 27:17 teaches: “Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another.” This principle of mutual edification resonates profoundly as Mullally endeavours to unite a diverse Communion under the banner of Christ’s love and inclusivity.

Mullally’s elevation to this esteemed office arises during a time of considerable challenge for the Anglican Communion, especially concerning the acceptance of women and same-sex couples. Her appointment must therefore offer a unique opportunity to bridge divides and foster dialogue among conservative and liberal factions, infusing a fresh perspective rooted in empathy and understanding. Many within the church harbour hopes that her leadership will catalyse a reunion of the Communion, encouraging a spirit of collaboration and shared purpose among its members.

The prospect of a woman at the helm of the Church transcends mere progressive reform; it stands as a testament to the Church’s acknowledgment of the invaluable contributions women make to spiritual leadership. In a world striving for gender equality, Mullally’s appointment must embrace hope, inspiring future generations of women to pursue leadership roles within the Church and beyond. As Galatians 3:28 reminds us, “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

As an Anglican by birth, with my late father, SAO Ajulo, serving as a manager of one of the church’s investments, I have been privileged to witness the profound impact of faith on individual lives and communities. The excitement surrounding Mullally’s appointment resonates deeply within me, as I envision the Church embracing a renewed sense of purpose and inclusivity. I am eager too to be steadfast in faith, and be a good communicant during this transformative era, where leadership is defined not by gender but by character and commitment to service.

In the words of Mahatma Gandhi: “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Archbishop Mullally embodies this ethos, demonstrating that true leadership is not about authority but about serving others with humility and grace.

Her leadership style, characterised by unity, gentleness, and strength, is precisely what the Church of England and the broader Anglican Communion require during these tumultuous times. Her vision for a Church that addresses pressing social issues—ranging from safeguarding against the misuse of power to combating rising antisemitism—demonstrates a steadfast commitment to justice and reconciliation.

As the Church of England embarks on this new chapter, it stands at a crossroads, with the potential to redefine its role within the global community. The influence of the Archbishop of Canterbury extends far beyond ecclesiastical confines; it encompasses a moral authority capable of guiding societal values and fostering a spirit of compassion and understanding in a world often marked by division. As proclaimed by Matthew 5:14-16: “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden.”

In conclusion, the appointment of Sarah Mullally as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury is a watershed moment that heralds both change and continuity within the Church of England and the Anglican Communion at large. It represents a commitment to inclusivity, a recognition of the vital role women play in spiritual leadership, and an opportunity for the Church to unite in its mission to serve humanity. As I reflect on this historic event, I am reminded of the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” My heart swells with hope for the future of our faith and the possibilities that lie ahead.

. Sir Ajulo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State.