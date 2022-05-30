PHILIP Agbese wins APC House of Reps ticket in Benue

Philip Agbese has picked the House of Representatives ticket for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The Returning Officer,Thomas Ilejimin, announced the results in Okpoga, headquarters of Okpokwu Local Government Area.

The result was announced on Monday.

Ilejimin said Agbese polled 36,425 votes to defeat his close contender, Linda Ene Agada, who scored 1,450 votes, while Sunday Oche got 984 votes to place third.

Addressing the party faithful shortly after his victory, Agbese said his emergence was a true reflection of the people’s will.

He said: “I have decided to christen my speech: ‘The people have won again,” because since 1999, this is the first time in Benue that we will be having the direct primaries.

“Today, the people of Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo have spoken with one voice.

“It is on this note that I want to accept this great honour and privilege.

“I am deeply humbled that my people, the people of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, and my great party, the APC, in Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, have firmly expressed their choice by voting massively for me.”

Agbese thanked the leadership of the party in the state for ensuring a free, fair and credible primary election.

He called on the other aspirants who lost at the primaries to join hands with him to ensure the victory of the APC in the 2023 general election.