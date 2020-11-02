An industrialist, Chief Eric Umeofia, has called on wealthy Nigerians to complement government’s efforts to alleviate the post COVID-19 economic hardship in the country.

Umeofia made the call in a statement in Lagos on Monday, where he announced a N100 million donation to 1000 indigent natives of his Amichi Community in Anambra.

He stated that the donation was his contribution toward poverty reduction and alleviation of economic hardship in the area.

Umeofia, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Erisco Bonpet Group, stated that the gesture was the first phase of his endowment programme to empower the people of his community.

He described the initiative as part of the activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the group and 10 years of Erisco Foods Ltd.

“The motive behind the benevolence is basically to lift many people from my community out of poverty due to the post COVID-19 challenges.

“It is also in line with my original vision of creating jobs, alleviating poverty through youths and women empowerment,” Umeofia stated.

He also stated that the initiative was to complement the Federal Government’s efforts geared toward economic revitalisation, job creation and poverty reduction.

He said that 51 people, including widows, received N1 million each, while other beneficiaries got N100,000 and N50,000 each to support their businesses.

“I urge well-meaning Nigerians to extend similar gestures to their various communities in order to lift many people out of poverty and revive the nation’s economy,” he stated.

The philanthropist further stated that Erisco Foods donated food items, worth over N100 million, to the Nigerian military and internally displaced persons in different camps across the country.

He said that the company also donated COVID-19 palliatives to Lagos and Anambra governments.

He promised that similar gestures would be extended to other states of the federation, as part of the activities to mark the company’s anniversary.

“It is our own support to complement federal and state governments’ initiatives to empower Nigerians,” Umeofia said.