There are exciting days ahead in the Nigerian entertainment world as Valentine Ozigbo, a Nigerian business mogul and philanthropist, launches a virtual talent contest named Anambra Talent UNLOCKED.

While addressing a group of supporters at Oba in Idemili LGA on Saturday, Ozigbo explained the reason for launching the contest, which is open to indigenes and residents of Anambra State.

“Riding off the impressive success of our Freestyle UNLOCKED Africa 2020 contest, our Foundation thought it necessary to extend our UNLOCKED brand to the entertainment world,” the business leader, who is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, said.

“We created this new platform, Anambra Talent UNLOCKED, because we believe there is innate greatness in everyone of us, but that pool of talent needs an opportunity for expression.”

According to a statement published by the Valentine Chineto Ozigbo Foundation, the contest is open to people from Anambra State who live in Nigeria or resident of the South Eastern State.

To participate, contestants will have to record a one-minute video of their performance in any of the four categories: music, dance, drama or comedy, and email it to: [email protected].

Various cash prizes totaling N500,000 are to be won in what promises to be the first of its kind in the country.

“We made history in freestyle football last month, when we succeeded at doing what we set out to do, which was to UNLOCK the UNLIMITED human potential by exploring and exploiting technologies to overcome the barriers of the COVID-19 lockdowns,” Ozigbo told his supporters.

“Pulled by this grand vision of our Foundation, we are replicating this concept and extending the opportunity to Ndi Anambra to overcome the challenges of the times and be discovered, cultivated, and celebrated.”

While explaining why he decided to focus on developing entertainment at a time when many televised talent hunts have been halted, Ozigbo extolled the power of the arts and popular culture in shaping society.

“I firmly believe that the arts play a unique role in the renewal of the collective consciousness of our people; a revival that is important and urgent if we are to walk into the bigger, better, and brighter future of our dreams,” the respected business leader said.

“Through performing, visual, and literary arts, our talents can send messages of equality, kindness, and altruism that will resonate in the hearts and minds of our people. When these happen, the sense of perfection that is in every one of us is stirred and made manifest.”

Ozigbo is one of the leading aspirants in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election.

He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.