PGF to APC on National Convention: How to avoid crisis

Dr. Salihu Lukman, the Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum, has stressed the need for the All Progressives Congress statutory organs to meet regularly to deepen negotiations within the party’s ranks and files.

The DG of the group for Governors elected on the platform of the APC gave the advice at the launch of his book in Abuja.

The book, which was launched on Wednesday, is titled: “APC and Campaign for New Nigeria.”

Lukman also advised the party’s leadership to prioritise internal negotiation.

He particularly appealed to the APC leaders to prioritise on sustaining relationship, noting that the major challenge of politics in the country was poor management of relationship among party leaders.

He said: “This is creating a lot of internal crisis, and I believe that as we move towards the party’s National Convention, we should resume meetings of statutory organs of the party.

“Because that will help a number of issues whether it is that of congresses or any other disagreement.

“One meeting can settle everything.

“Our leaders should be able to convene a meeting, possibly a meeting of National Caucus or National Executive Committee, before the National Convention.”

Lukman, however, noted that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC had demonstrated good capacity to make sacrifices, saying that was the way to go.

He said it was important for the party’s leaders to embrace negotiation and ensure that meetings took place and decisions taken were respected.

According to him, it is the capacity of the party’s organs to meet that provides a platform for negotiation.

The PGF DG expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the APC CECPC towards the party’s National Convention in February 2021 as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, however, appealed to the committee to remain proactive, adding that certain issues should not be allowed to go into speculation.

“Information about the date of the convention, I think should be made public so that every party member knows when the convention is going to hold in February,” he said.

He commended Buni, the Yobe State Governor, for rising up to the occasion and affirming that the February date for the party’s national convention was sacrosanct.