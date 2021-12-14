PGF DG lists requirements APC must meet for a new Nigeria

Dr. Salihu Lukman, Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum, says the All Progressives Congress must have a united, disciplined and respectful leadership for it to produce a new Nigeria.

The Director General of the umbrella body for governors elected on the platform of the APC, said this in a statement.

In the statement on Monday in Abuja, Lukman said he was working on plans to unveil a publication, titled: “APC and Campaign for New Nigeria,” in a short while.

“For APC to achieve the goal of producing a new Nigeria, it must be a party with a leadership that is united, disciplined, and respectful,” he said.

He said the publication, which will be his fourth in the last two years, was aimed at evaluating governance under the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led government.

He listed his previous publications as: Power of Possibility and Politics of Change in Nigeria; APC and Progressive Politics in Nigeria; and APC’s Litmus Tests: Nigerian Democracy and Politics of Change.

Lukman said that the publication was aimed at engaging APC leaders to influence their political decisions in terms of the party’s development.

He said that it was part of the ongoing advocacy to support the party’s leaders.

This, Lukman said, was with perspectives which highlighted all the manifest challenges and what was required for the party to return to its founding vision of providing the needed political leadership to change the country.

He saidL “Issues in the publication attempt to provide contextual analysis of challenges of insecurity, national unity, party building and policy engagement.

“Since the platform of engagement is APC, the advocacy is primarily to influence the development of APC as a political party.

“Re-organising the structures of APC should make the party functionally active in facilitating negotiations among leaders at all levels and all agreements reached must be respected by all.”

Lukman said that APC members should also push the party’s leaders to respond to the reality facing the country.

The PGF DG added that the new Nigeria being envisioned should be a liberal political environment, which should promote critical and selfless criticisms.

He, however, noted that the atmosphere in the APC may be different in the absence of Buhari’s political leadership.

He said: “Buhari’s leadership style remains a source of inspiration which encourages engagement with all APC leaders.

“Take away Buhari’s political leadership, the atmosphere in APC may be different and many of the perspectives being produced from within the party may not have found expression.”

Lukman said some of the perspective may had risked being condemned and individuals promoting them may had been restrained.

He said: “Members of APC should be able to push the leaders of the party to respond to the reality facing the country and ensure that Nigerians appropriately take responsibility.

“Nigerians must engage the issues with all the confidence that political leaders, especially President Buhari will favourably consider these proposals and strengthen the capacity of the party and its governments to mobilise Nigerians.”

He added that once ready, the publication: “APC and Campaign for New Nigeria,” would be circulated within the party and among all leaders at national level and interested Nigerians.

He said the publication would be used to further engage political leaders in the country, especially in terms of setting the right political agenda for 2023 campaigns and thereafter.

Lukman said that the publication was about the future of the country and the guarantee of good life for Nigerian citizens.

“The publication is dedicated to all founding members of APC who have remained loyal to the party and its leadership with the firm belief that a New Nigeria is possible,’’ Lukman said.