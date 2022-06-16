PFN vows to work against Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has vowed to work against any party that presents a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential ticket.

Its National President Bishop Wale Oke threatened that Pentecostal Christians will vote massively against such party in 2023.

He spoke on Thursday with reporters in Lagos shortly after the National Executive Council(NEC) of the body.

Oke said PFN is against Muslim-Muslim ticket because “i t is against the principles of fairness, balance, equity and justice.”

According to him: “Muslim-Muslim ticket means over 54 percent of the population will be marginalised and shut out. If the party doesn’t listen to us, then they will meet up at the polls.”

He informed P entecostal churches across the nation have picked Sunday June 26 as PVC day to mobilise members to register for their Permanent Voter Cards(PVCs).