The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being silent in the face of the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The position of the body was made known by its President, Bishop Wale Oke, when he received the Lagos, Ogun and Osun States chapters of the PFN in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday.

The delegations were led by Apostle Enjimaya Okwuonu, Apostle David Otaru and Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan respectively.

Oke, who is the Founder of Sword of the Spirit Ministries said: “The silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the degenerating security situation in Nigeria is too loud and this is very disturbing.

“Seriously, President Buhari’s silence is deafening and it’s giving room for speculations and gossips that suggest the government has a hand in the sickening situation by indulging and pampering the bandits and the killer Fulani herdsmen, among others.

“He (Buhari) should rise above primordial sentiments and sectional attachment by doing the needful to make the nation safer for every Nigerian.”

Oke, who recently emerged as the president of the PFN, told Buhari that one of the reasons he was voted into power in 2015 because of his military background and the belief that he would use that to stem the insecurity in the country.