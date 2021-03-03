Bishop Francis Wale Oke of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, has been elected as the seventh National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria for a four-year term.

A statement from his Media Aide, Kayode Oladeji, stated that Oke was on Tuesday night unanimously elected by the National Advisory Council (NAC) of PFN at its ongoing meeting in Enugu, Enugu State.

Oladeji said the election came on the 79th birthday anniversary of his spiritual father and mentor, Pastor E. A. Adeboye.

Oke, also the Proprietor, Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, Oyo State, succeeded Revd Felix Omobude of the New Covenant Gospel Church.

He was the immediate National Deputy President of PFN.

Other elected officers were Archbishop John Praise Daniel of Dominion Chapel, Abuja who emerged as the National Deputy President. Rev Cosmas Ilechukwu, of Charismatic Renewal Ministry, Owerri, became the National Secretary.

While Rev Sam Aboyeji of the Foursquare Gospel Church emerged as the National Treasurer and Pastor John Ayodele of the RCCG, will serve as the National Auditor.

He said election of other executive members would be concluded on Wednesday by the NAC/NEC at the General Assembly of the highest body of the Pentecostal Christians in Nigeria at the ongoing meeting in Enugu.

Oke is widely noted for his immeasurable love for evangelism and has traversed the whole of Nigeria on evangelical missions.