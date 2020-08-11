The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has called off its strike, which commenced on Monday.

The strike was called off on Monday evening, hours after it commenced as contained in a statement.

This followed a meeting with the Lagos State Government and resolution of some issues, including g a review of the timing of the restriction on movement of petroleum tankers within the next one week.

It was agreed that recommendations will be put forward to the government on ways to ease access of petroleum tankers to tank farms.

NUPENG also made a commitment that all tankers will not exceed the loading capacity of trucks as provided in the regulations and in compliance with the directives of the Department of Petroleum Resources.

“Lagos State Government will immediately set up a standing committee to relate with the Union on an ongoing basis to address any issues as they arise,” a statement by NUPENG on the development said.