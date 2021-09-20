Petroleum Industry Act – A New Era for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Upstream Industry

Source: OPEC

The Petroleum Industry Act recognizes the impact of the declining oil prices on operators’ profitability and has adjusted some fiscal terms. The Act replaces the Petroleum Profits Tax (PPT) with the Hydrocarbon Tax (HT). The HT applies to crude oil production, condensates and natural gas produced from associated gas in the onshore and shallow waters. It does not apply to associated and non-associated natural gas, nor frontier acreage. HT is charged at varying rates depending on the licence. For onshore and shallow waters, a rate of 30% will be applied to converted PMLs, while a 15% rate will be applied to converted PPLs.

In addition to the HT, companies involved in upstream operations will also be subjected to Companies Income Tax (CIT) at 30% if such companies are involved in deep offshore, upstream gas, midstream or downstream activities. This effectively caps the income tax rate applicable to oil and gas companies at 60%, which is a reduction from the 85% rate applicable under the Petroleum Profits Tax Act (PPTA). The fiscal terms in the PIA will apply upon the conversion of existing OPLs and OMLs into PPLs and PMLs, the termination or expiration of unconverted leases and the renewal of OMLs.

The new rates quoted above are lower when compared to those provided in the earlier drafts of the Act. The National Assembly reduced the rates on the back of the complaints and agitations by players in the oil and gas upstream industry around pricing and the perceived uncompetitive nature of the draft fiscal terms.

Furthermore, the PIA retained production-based royalty rates but also introduced price-based royalty rates. Production-based royalty is between 5%-15% for crude oil and condensates and 5% for gas although, for local gas supplies, the rate is lower at 2.5%. According to the PIA, additional price based royalty shall apply to crude oil and condensates, which crystallises only when crude oil prices exceeds $50 ($100 shall attract 5% and above $150 shall attract 10%). These rates apply to the 2020 fiscal year and shall be increased by 2% yearly as provided in the PIA . Price based royalty shall be credited to the Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Governance

The governance segment of the PIA sets out the institutional framework for a reformed oil and gas industry by providing the basis of governmental, regulatory and commercial participation in the sector. The Act formally segments the oil and gas sector into Upstream, Midstream and Downstream.

According to the PIA, the Upstream Industry will be overseen by the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission which assumes the regulatory functions of the current Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and will be responsible for granting new licenses. The Act stipulates that the Midstream and Downstream segments shall be under the control of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority. In the same vein, the PIA directs the Minister of Petroleum to incorporate a Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) at the Corporate Affairs Commission (‘CAC’) within six months of the PIA’s commencement. NNPC Limited is to operate on a commercial basis without government funding and must publish annual reports and audited accounts. The shares are to be held by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and the Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated in equal proportions on behalf of the Government at the initial stage. Akin to the Saudi Arabia model, the NNPC could be transformed into a public liability company subsequently, where every Nigerian could own shares of the Company.

While the privatization of the NNPC remains a subject for discussion, the question remains whether or not Nigeria has the capacity to replicate the Saudi Arabia model? Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas company (Aramco), the biggest in the world was listed on the Saudi bourse in 2019 following an Initial Public Offering. Over $29 billion was raised from the IPO, with the assets of Aramco valued at over $1 trillion. The proceeds of the IPO are being used to transform the Saudi economy and diversify the economy away from oil.

Host Communities

This aspect of the PIA deals with fostering sustainable prosperity among the host communities, with an emphasis on providing social and economic benefits from hydrocarbon operations for the host communities. It also seeks to enhance peaceful and harmonious existence amongst all interested parties, while creating a framework to support the development of host communities.

The PIA requires the establishment of the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) under a joint operating agreement by a settlor or a group of settlors to cater for the needs of the host communities. The HCDT will be funded by 3% of the settlors’ actual operating expenses in the preceding operating year. In the same vein, the HCDT may also be funded by donations, gifts, grants, honoraria and interests accruing to the HCDT’s reserve fund.

The host communities have criticized the allocation of 3% of the operating expenditure of oil and gas upstream companies in the prior year to finance sustainable growth in their communities on account of the environmental degradation of hydrocarbon, these communities are exposed to. In the same vein, the host communities have also complained about the allocation of 30% of NNPC Limited’s profit for frontier exploration in other parts of Nigeria. Nonetheless, it is important to note that the profitability of NNPC is not guaranteed largely due to the volatility of crude oil prices. However, oil and gas companies will incur operating expenditures in any fiscal year and this, therefore, implies that the host communities will certainly get the 3% allocation yearly. Furthermore, future amendments to the Act are possible in due course – a case in point is the amendment of the Finance Act of 2019, three months after it was passed.

Impact on Gas

Gas is considered the cleanest of the fossil fuels in usage today as it emits 30% less carbon than crude oil and almost 2 times less than that of coal. To better protect the earth from the adverse effects of hydrocarbons, the United Nations implemented the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which focuses on encouraging countries to move towards carbon neutrality to arrest the increasing levels of greenhouse gas emissions. In the same vein, the Paris Agreement of 2015 also seeks to reduce global warming to 2 degrees celsius by 2050. Nigeria is a party to both the SDG and the Paris Agreement; hence, it comes as no surprise that the PIA intends to harness the gas potential of the Country by encouraging investments in the gas space of the hydrocarbon sector.

Section 52 of the PIA establishes a Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (“the Fund”), which shall be financed primarily from the 0.5% levy on the wholesale price of petroleum and natural gas sold. The Fund is expected to be deployed as equity investments in midstream and downstream operations to increase domestic gas utilisation and encourage investments in gas projects, while also eliminating gas flaring. Furthermore, gas flaring penalties will be transferred to the Fund for environmental remediation and relief of host communities of the settlor on which the fine is levied.

In Conclusion

The PIA is an omnibus Act that aims to overhaul the oil and gas sector in Nigeria. The Act aims to strengthen the administrative and governance structure of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria, while adequately addressing the demands of host communities as well as introducing fiscal terms that make the sector more attractive to investors. Industry experts have argued that perhaps, the most important part of the Act is the fiscal regime as Nigeria has lost circa $50 billion worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) due to the uncertainty in the sector. Nonetheless, Agusto & Co. believes that strengthening the administrative, governance structure and host communities will go a long way

