Petrol will be available by weekend – Minister

The Minister of State Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, has assured Nigerians that petrol will be available by the weekend.

He made the projection when he spoke with State House Correspondents after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Lokpobiri said after the meeting on Thursday at the State House, Abuja: “We were summoned by the Vice President who was directed by Mr. President to summon this meeting and we have been with him to brief him about what is going on across the country.

“The Vice President summoned us and we’ve been with him to brief him about what is going on across the country.

“And what is important is for us to convey to Nigerians that the President is empathetic about what is going on in the country.

Also Read:

“He is concerned about the hardship of Nigerians, and that was why he directed the Vice President to call this meeting, for us to reflect on what is going on in the country.

“What is important is that products are available in the country, and we believe that between now and the weekend, there will be availability of products across the length and breadth of the country.

“The price could be high in some other areas, much higher in some other locations, and in some locations, much more than you know in other areas.

“But we believe that by the time there is availability of products across the country, the price itself will stabilise.

“But what is important is that the government is not fixing prices.

“This sector is deregulated.

“And we believe that with the availability of products, the price will find its level.

“And this is important for Nigerians to know.”

Post Views: 8