The Niger State Police Command says a fully loaded petroleum product tanker coming from Minna to Suleja skidded off the road and rammed into a mosque at Lambata in Gurara Local Government Area.

Adamu Usman, the state’s Commissioner of Police, confirmed the accident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Monday.

Usman said the accident, which occurred at about 11:45pm on Sunday, led to the burning of a car and another articulated vehicle loaded with goods.

“Fifty-two lock shops by the road side and 10 houses were also razed,” he said.

“We have since commenced investigation and warned truck drivers to desist from carrying people in trucks as such vehicles are not for passengers,” he added.

The commissioner said the police and the fire service were fully on ground controlling the situation.

Malam Ibrahim Maje, a resident of Lambata, told NAN that no life was lost in the ensuing inferno, but many people were wounded while escaping from the scene.