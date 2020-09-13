A petrol tanker in the early hours of Sunday went up in flame on the popular Eko Bridge in Lagos State.

The development was confirmed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency via a statement on Sunday.

According to LASEMA, in a quick operation, its Response Team completely extinguished the fire in a swift operation on Eko Bridge inward Apongbon.

LASEMA said it received the distress call at 6:25am via its 767/112 Toll Free Lines, with the operation concluded by 7:50am.

The burning oil tanker, which was extinguished by the joint effort of LASEMA Response Team, Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA Response Unit Fire Unit, has been recovered off the road to a layby to avoid secondary incidents and set the road free for vehicular activities.

LASEMA said: “Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a tanker with an unknown registration number loaded with AGO was on fire as a result of an electrical fault from it’s engine thereby obstructing vehicular movement along the road.

“However, no loss of life nor injury sustained at the scene of incident. LRT, LASG fire service, Lastma and Police are responders at the scene working together to put out the fire and evacuate the tanker off the road in order to restore normalcy along the axis and prevent any secondary incident. Recovery operation ongoing.

“The burning oil tanker has been extinguished by the joint effort of LRT, LASG fire service and LRU fire unit. The tanker has been recovered off the road to a layby, secondary incident averted and road set free for vehicular activities.”