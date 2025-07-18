Petrol tanker explodes in Ibadan

A petroleum tanker carrying 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, on Thursday, exploded in Ibadan, triggering panic in the Oyo State capital.

The incident reportedly occurred around 6:27 pm at Celica junction, on the new Ife Expressway in Ibadan.

Eyewitnesses explained that the tanker lost control due to brake failure, collided with multiple vehicles, and overturned before bursting into flames.

One of the witnesses said, “The tanker hit a Prado jeep and another car. And in the process, the tanker fell and exploded.

“Although no casualty was recorded, the fire affected the car and the Prado jeep.”

Confirming the incident in a statement in Ibadan, the state Fire Service Chairman, Maroof Akinwande, disclosed that no casualty was recorded.

He said, “The incident was reported at exactly 18.27hrs on Thursday.

“The firemen swiftly swung into action by applying chemical foam compound and restricted the fire from spreading to the nearby Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation petrol station and surrounding properties.

“The fire was jointly extinguished with officers from the Federal Fire Service.

“The fire incident was as a result of failure of breaking in system of the truck whilst on motion which made the vehicle lose control, hit a Prado jeep and a car, then fell and caught fire.

“No casualty was recorded but the fire affected the trailer tanker and a car, while a Jeep was hit by the trailer into the nearby gutter,” he explained.

