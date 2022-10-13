Petrol Scarcity: 146 trucks have arrived Abuja, Lokoja flood receding – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said 146 trucks have arrived Abuja to deliver petrol to douse the scarcity in the nation’s capital.

This was disclosed by the NNPC Limited at a news briefing on Wednesday following fuel scarcity in the nation’s capital.

The Group Executive Director, Downstream, NNPCL, Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji, said in addition to the arrival of the 146 trucks, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is rehabilitating 10 sections of the damaged Bida highway in Niger State, linking the North to the West.

Adetunji also said products delivery to other parts of the country are ongoing as more vehicles now move up north after a relief in the Kogi State flooding.