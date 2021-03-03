Motorists in Abuja continued to experience hardship in the purchase of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, for the fourth day running.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that retail outlets between Wuse, Gwarimpa, Wuye and Kubwa Expressway still had long queues on Wednesday, while others were not selling the product.

A taxi driver, Malam Faruk Isah, told NAN that he has been at the petrol station since 6:30am, adding: “I bought black market yesterday and I did not make any profit.”

Another private car owner, George Unaeze, said the road side fuel he bought on Tuesday was adulterated, adding that this made him to join the long line.

NAN reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation had assured it had no plans to increase the price of the product and warned marketers to desist from hoarding the product.

It also urged consumers not to engage in panic buying of the product as there was enough stock of petrol to meet over 40 days demand of Nigerians.

The NNPC also urged the relevant monitoring agencies to sanction hoarders and those that hike the pump price arbitrary.

NAN.