Petrol price hike shows lack of empathy, TUC fumes

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has expressed shock and dismay over Tuesday’s hike in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol, demanding its immediate reversal by the Federal Government.

TUC in a statement by its President, Festus Osifo, contended that the sudden hike in fuel and electricity costs will exacerbate the poverty level, worsen the suffering and hardships across the country and may trigger social unrest.

According to the statement, “TUC received the news of PMS Price hike with great contestation and grave concern.

“The burden of PMS price increase is huge and percolates all facet of our social-economic life.

“This sudden hike, implemented without consultation with critical stakeholders, represents a blatant disregard for the welfare of the Nigerian people, particularly the working class who bear the brunt of such decisions.

“The disturbing news of the increase in PMS pump price all over the country has sent a wave of apprehension and depression across the length and breadth of the nation.

“This is in the wake of an already existing unprecedented hardship upon citizens.

“In addition, we are deeply troubled by the further hike in electricity tariffs to 250 percent a service that is essential for the survival of the poorest in our society. The timing and magnitude of these increases, in the absence of any meaningful social security measures, demonstrate a lack of empathy and understanding of the challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians.

“Why does it have to be the common Nigerians bearing all the pains of high cost of living while those in power enjoy increased allocation and affluence?

“The government has not made any concerted efforts to reduce the cost of governance or personal effects, nor have they focused on directing resources or effecting policies that would strengthen the naira and improve the standard of living of our citizens.

“The Congress has long posited several strategies that should be activated towards improving the strength of the Naira and give value to every kobo spent by Nigerians as this is one of the root causes of all the economic woes we face as a country today. Yet much hasn’t been done about these recommendations.

“Congress stands with the working people of Nigeria who are struggling under the weight of rising inflation, a high cost of living, and a deficient work environment that fails to provide the basic standards of decency and dignity.

“The sudden hike in fuel and electricity costs will only exacerbate these challenges, leading to further hardship and potential social unrest.

“We urge the government to immediately rescind these decisions, promote policies that will strengthen the naira and take decisive steps to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

“The government must act swiftly to restore confidence and prevent further deterioration in the living conditions of its citizens.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria remains committed to defending the rights and interests of Nigerian workers and will continue to advocate for policies that promote social justice, fair wages, and a decent work environment.”

